Police in Savile Park: Armed police reported and door forced off its hinges in Halifax street this morning

Armed police are reported to have been called to a Halifax street in the early hours of this morning.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 11:01 GMT
Officers are still at a house on First Avenue, off Free School Lane, in Savile Park where the armed team are said to have been called at around 2am.

The door looks to have been forced off its hinges.

We will update this story with more details when we have them.

Police in Savile Park this morning
Police in Savile Park this morning
Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 080055511.