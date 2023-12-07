Police in Savile Park: Damage and belongings taken after thieves break into Halifax house yesterday
Police are hunting thieves who broke into a house in Halifax yesterday (Wednesday).
Detectives say the culprits caused damage at the home in Skircoat Moor Road in Savile Park and took “a number of personal items”.
The break-in happened between 3.45pm and 6pm.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Anyone who was in the area yesterday who may have witnessed any suspicious activity or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from Skircoat Moor Road during the above times is asked to contact police.”