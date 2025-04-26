Police in Silver Street: Man suffers 'significant' head injuries in Halifax town centre attack
The victim – who is in his 20s – suffered “significant” injuries, say detectives, in the attack on Silver Street.
Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who saw the assault, which happened at around 6am on Sunday, April 13, or has information that might help with their investigation.
Anyone who can help should contact Calderdale CID by using the online live chat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250206932.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.