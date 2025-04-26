Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man was rushed to hospital with head injuries after being assaulted in Halifax town centre.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim – who is in his 20s – suffered “significant” injuries, say detectives, in the attack on Silver Street.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who saw the assault, which happened at around 6am on Sunday, April 13, or has information that might help with their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who can help should contact Calderdale CID by using the online live chat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250206932.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.