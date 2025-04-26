Police in Silver Street: Man suffers 'significant' head injuries in Halifax town centre attack

By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th Apr 2025, 13:38 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2025, 13:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man was rushed to hospital with head injuries after being assaulted in Halifax town centre.

The victim – who is in his 20s – suffered “significant” injuries, say detectives, in the attack on Silver Street.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who saw the assault, which happened at around 6am on Sunday, April 13, or has information that might help with their investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who can help should contact Calderdale CID by using the online live chat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250206932.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice