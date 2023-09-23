Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were contacted by staff at Calderdale Royal Hospital at 2.07am today (Saturday) after a man arrived needing treatment for what appeared to be stab and slash wounds.

The man told hospital staff he had been attacked at a building on New Street in Southowram.

He received treatment for his injuries and was later discharged.

New Street in Southowram was taped off earlier today

Police taped off New Street for several hours this morning while they carried out investigations.

Anyone with information that might help with the police’s investigation should call police on 101.

Alternatively, details can be passed on by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.