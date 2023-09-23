News you can trust since 1853
Police in Southowram latest: Street in Halifax village taped off after stab attack

Detectives are investigating after a man was stabbed in a Halifax village.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 10:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 14:02 BST
Police were contacted by staff at Calderdale Royal Hospital at 2.07am today (Saturday) after a man arrived needing treatment for what appeared to be stab and slash wounds.

The man told hospital staff he had been attacked at a building on New Street in Southowram.

He received treatment for his injuries and was later discharged.

New Street in Southowram was taped off earlier today
Police taped off New Street for several hours this morning while they carried out investigations.

Anyone with information that might help with the police’s investigation should call police on 101.

Alternatively, details can be passed on by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.