Police in Southowram latest: Street in Halifax village taped off after stab attack
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were contacted by staff at Calderdale Royal Hospital at 2.07am today (Saturday) after a man arrived needing treatment for what appeared to be stab and slash wounds.
The man told hospital staff he had been attacked at a building on New Street in Southowram.
He received treatment for his injuries and was later discharged.
Police taped off New Street for several hours this morning while they carried out investigations.
Anyone with information that might help with the police’s investigation should call police on 101.
Alternatively, details can be passed on by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.