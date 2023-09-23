Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The bottom of New Street in Southowram was taped off earlier today (Saturday).

It is understood there was an assault over night.

The cordon has now been lifted.

We will update this story with more details when we have them.

Anyone with information that might help with the police’s investigation should call police on 101.

Alternatively, details can be passed on by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.