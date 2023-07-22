News you can trust since 1853
Police in Sowerby Bridge: Police called after man assaulted on bus travelling through Calderdale town when he tried to stop another man getting on

Police were called to a bus travelling through a Calderdale town yesterday after a man was assaulted.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read

Officers were called to the bus on Wharf Street at 6.32pm yesterday (Friday).

They said a man on the bus was pushed over as he tried to stop another man boarding.

He is not thought to have been seriously injured.

Police were called yesterday evening
Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.