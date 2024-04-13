Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were called to St Peter’s Avenue at 10.08pm by members of the public who said there had been a disturbance involving several men who were in vehicles which had crashed.

A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with a broken arm and what police have described as “minor stab wounds”.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Both he and a 29-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Police in Sowerby Bridge after a man was stabbed last night

St Peter’s Avenue is understood to still be taped off this morning along with part of Sowerby New Road while detectives continue investigating.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Scenes remain in place in the area to undergo forensic examination and officers are working to keep disruption to the public to a minimum.

"The incident is being investigated by Calderdale District CID and anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist is asked to contact officers via 101, quoting crime reference 13240196582 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat .”

As reported by the Courier earlier this morning, the police helicopter was heard in Sowerby Bridge last night.

Police have taped off the area

Buses in the are are being diverted while the roads are shut.

First says its 579 service is unable to serve St Peter’s Avenue and so buses are diverting via Foundry St.