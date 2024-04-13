Police in Sowerby Bridge: Roads shut in Sowerby Bridge and two arrested after man stabbed last night
Officers were called to St Peter’s Avenue at 10.08pm by members of the public who said there had been a disturbance involving several men who were in vehicles which had crashed.
A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with a broken arm and what police have described as “minor stab wounds”.
Both he and a 29-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of affray.
St Peter’s Avenue is understood to still be taped off this morning along with part of Sowerby New Road while detectives continue investigating.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Scenes remain in place in the area to undergo forensic examination and officers are working to keep disruption to the public to a minimum.
"The incident is being investigated by Calderdale District CID and anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist is asked to contact officers via 101, quoting crime reference 13240196582 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat .”
As reported by the Courier earlier this morning, the police helicopter was heard in Sowerby Bridge last night.
Buses in the are are being diverted while the roads are shut.
First says its 579 service is unable to serve St Peter’s Avenue and so buses are diverting via Foundry St.
Anyone with information about what happened or phone footage can pass it on anonymously by calling the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or visiting its website.