Police in Sowerby Bridge: Search for pair who helped man punched in the face outside Calderdale pub

Police investigating an attack in Sowerby Bridge are searching for two people who spoke to the victim.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 28th Nov 2023, 18:43 GMT
Officers were called to the town after a man had been punched in the face outside The Moorings.

Police are keen to speak to two passing members of the public who expressed concern for the victim but had left before police arrived about what they may have seen.

Anyone with information about the assault, shortly before 11.26pm on Thursday, September 14, should contact Calderdale District CID by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230514076.

They can also contact detectives by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.