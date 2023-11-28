Police investigating an attack in Sowerby Bridge are searching for two people who spoke to the victim.

Officers were called to the town after a man had been punched in the face outside The Moorings.

Police are keen to speak to two passing members of the public who expressed concern for the victim but had left before police arrived about what they may have seen.

Anyone with information about the assault, shortly before 11.26pm on Thursday, September 14, should contact Calderdale District CID by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230514076.

They can also contact detectives by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.