Police were called to the River Calder off Wharf Street at 8.06am today (Friday) to say a body had been spotted.

The man was pulled from the water and was pronounced dead at the scene

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries into the death are at an early stage and are ongoing but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances at this time.”

Police at the river in Sowerby Bridge this morning