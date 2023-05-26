Police in Sowerby Bridge today: Tragedy in Sowerby Bridge as man's body discovered in river
A man’s body has been found in the river in Sowerby Bridge.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th May 2023, 10:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 12:04 BST
Police were called to the River Calder off Wharf Street at 8.06am today (Friday) to say a body had been spotted.
The man was pulled from the water and was pronounced dead at the scene
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries into the death are at an early stage and are ongoing but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances at this time.”
Anyone who has information should call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.