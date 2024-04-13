Police in Sowerby: Police tape off roads in Calderdale village and helicopter heard after incident late last night

Police are reported to have sealed off two roads in Sowerby after an incident late last night.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 13th Apr 2024, 08:29 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2024, 09:59 BST
Sowerby New Road and St Peter’s Avenue are both understood to have been closed from around 11pm.

Police are still in the area this morning and St Peter’s Avenue is understood to still be closed.

The police helicopter was also heard in the village.

We will update this story with more details when we have them.

Buses in the are are being diverted while the roads are shut.

First says its 579 service is unable to serve St Peter’s Avenue and so buses are diverting via Foundry St.

Anyone with information that might help the police’s investigation should call them on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.