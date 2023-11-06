Armed police have been spotted in a Calderdale village tonight after reports of a dangerous dog.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man is understood to have been injured at Stainland Recreation Ground earlier this evening.

Residents have reported that a dog has been shot by police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People were reportedly told to “get inside” as police searched for the animal at around 6.30pm.

Armed police in Stainland tonight

Restaurant and venue 1885, on Stainland Road and very near to the recreation ground, welcomed people inside while police looked for the dog.

One man who lives in Stainland said he heard the police helicopter overhead and saw police cars.

"Next we had armed police out of the cars with the helicopter searchlight looking for something around the houses,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The police moved across the houses, knocking on doors and windows and telling everyone not to be alarmed but there’s a dangerous dog on the loose and we’ll be safe as long as we stay inside.

"They asked if necessary could they come in and up to the back bedroom if they need a vantage point for the dog and obviously I said yes.

"Next, I saw them in the neighbour’s garden with guns drawn at the dog which was trying to hide between their shed and the fence.

"They shot it twice, I think.

“I didn’t see the actual dog – it was blocked by the fence – but I understand it was a big one. A friend said they saw it and it was an XL Bulldog.”