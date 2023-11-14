Armed officers were called to part of Calderdale last night after a crossbow fight.

The team were deployed to Poplar Avenue in Todmorden at 11.45pm after reports a dispute and of two men with weapons.

One was said to have been carrying a crossbow.

Two men were arrested and police found a property had been damaged but say no one was hurt.

Detectives are continuing to investigate what happened.

Anyone with information that might help police including anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or anyone with CCTV footage that could be useful is asked to contact Calderdale CID.

They can be contacted via the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting reference 13230631049.