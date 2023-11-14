News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Police in Todmorden: Armed police in Calderdale town after crossbow brawl last night

Armed officers were called to part of Calderdale last night after a crossbow fight.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 14th Nov 2023, 12:42 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The team were deployed to Poplar Avenue in Todmorden at 11.45pm after reports a dispute and of two men with weapons.

One was said to have been carrying a crossbow.

Two men were arrested and police found a property had been damaged but say no one was hurt.

Police were called late last nightPolice were called late last night
Police were called late last night
Most Popular

Detectives are continuing to investigate what happened.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information that might help police including anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or anyone with CCTV footage that could be useful is asked to contact Calderdale CID.

They can be contacted via the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting reference 13230631049.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.