News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host

Police in Todmorden: Man suffers 'life-changing' head injuries in attack at Calderdale bus station

A man was rushed to hospital with serious, ‘life-changing’ head injuries after being attacked at Todmorden Bus Station.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 24th Jul 2023, 09:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 09:28 BST

Police were called to the bus station on Burnley Road shortly before 10.55pm on Saturday.

They said the man was taken to hospital with “serious head injuries that are described as life-changing.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The bus station was taped off yesterday while investigations were carried out.

Todmorden Bus StationTodmorden Bus Station
Todmorden Bus Station
Most Popular

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information that might help police should call them on 101.