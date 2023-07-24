Police in Todmorden: Man suffers 'life-changing' head injuries in attack at Calderdale bus station
A man was rushed to hospital with serious, ‘life-changing’ head injuries after being attacked at Todmorden Bus Station.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 24th Jul 2023, 09:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 09:28 BST
Police were called to the bus station on Burnley Road shortly before 10.55pm on Saturday.
They said the man was taken to hospital with “serious head injuries that are described as life-changing.”
The bus station was taped off yesterday while investigations were carried out.
Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident.
Anyone with information that might help police should call them on 101.