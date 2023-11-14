News you can trust since 1853
Police in West Vale: Large police presence including officers and several vans spotted in village near Halifax this morning

A significant police presence has been spotted in West Vale this morning.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 14th Nov 2023, 09:24 GMT
As these photos show, several police vehicles including vans have been seen on the corner of Rochdale Road and Stainland Road, near West Vale Academy.

We will update this story with more details when we have them.

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101.

Police in West Vale this morning

Officers can also be contacted by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can be passed on anonymously by calling the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.