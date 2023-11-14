A significant police presence has been spotted in West Vale this morning.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As these photos show, several police vehicles including vans have been seen on the corner of Rochdale Road and Stainland Road, near West Vale Academy.

We will update this story with more details when we have them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101.

Police in West Vale this morning

Officers can also be contacted by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.