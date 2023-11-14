Police called to a suspected burglary in West Vale this morning found a cannabis farm.

Officers had been called to a report of a potential break-in at a property on Rochdale Road at 8.13am.

Inside, they found the drugs growing.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said enquiries are ongoing.

Police in West Vale this morning

As reported by the Courier, several police vans and officers have been spotted on the corner of Rochdale Road and Stainland Road this morning.

Anyone who has information that might help with the police investigation should call Halifax Neighbourhood Policing T on 101.

Officers can also be contacted by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website, quoting log 247 of November 14.