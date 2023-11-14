News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Police in West Vale: Police uncover cannabis farm after being called to reported burglary in village near Halifax this morning

Police called to a suspected burglary in West Vale this morning found a cannabis farm.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 14th Nov 2023, 10:42 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers had been called to a report of a potential break-in at a property on Rochdale Road at 8.13am.

Inside, they found the drugs growing.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said enquiries are ongoing.

Police in West Vale this morningPolice in West Vale this morning
Police in West Vale this morning
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As reported by the Courier, several police vans and officers have been spotted on the corner of Rochdale Road and Stainland Road this morning.

Anyone who has information that might help with the police investigation should call Halifax Neighbourhood Policing T on 101.

Officers can also be contacted by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website, quoting log 247 of November 14.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.