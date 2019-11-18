Police incident closes roads around Calderdale industrial site

A police cordon is in place around an industrial site in Calderdale.

Emergency services were called to the area around Mearclough Road at lunchtime today.

The scene in Mearclough Road, Sowerby Bridge

Fire crews and Yorkshire Ambulance services were called to the scene.

There is currently two fire engines on scene, several police cars, holding two cordons at either end of road and a police van

The road closure is causing some minor travel disruption in the town

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said they were called a 10.23am after a concern for safety of a person close to the River Calder in Sowerby Bridge.

A police presence remains at the scene.

