Police incident in Halifax today
Police have had a Halifax street taped off for several hours today.
Rookery Lane, off Salterhebble Hill, has been sealed off with investigative officers spotted on the scene.
It reopened just after 7pm.
We will update this story with more details when we have them confirmed.
If you have any information or concerns about crime in your area, you can call police on 101 or contact officers by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.