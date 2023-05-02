News you can trust since 1853
Police increase patrols to tackle yobs in Calderdale town and make it a nicer place to visit

Police patrols have been increased in a Calderdale town after an increase in yob behaviour in one of the parks.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 2nd May 2023, 15:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 15:57 BST

Residents have told Calder Valley Neighbourhood Policing team that there has been a rise in anti-social behaviour in the park on Recreation Road in Sowerby Bridge.

The team said: “We have increased patrols in the area to tackle the issue and make the park a nice place for everyone to visit.”

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in the area can call police on 101.

Calder Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team has pledged to tackle the loutsCalder Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team has pledged to tackle the louts
