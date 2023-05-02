Police increase patrols to tackle yobs in Calderdale town and make it a nicer place to visit
Police patrols have been increased in a Calderdale town after an increase in yob behaviour in one of the parks.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 2nd May 2023, 15:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 15:57 BST
Residents have told Calder Valley Neighbourhood Policing team that there has been a rise in anti-social behaviour in the park on Recreation Road in Sowerby Bridge.
The team said: “We have increased patrols in the area to tackle the issue and make the park a nice place for everyone to visit.”
Anyone with information or concerns about crime in the area can call police on 101.