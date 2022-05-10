Police investigate after man found hurt in Halifax town centre

Police were called to a licensed premises on Commercial Street in the early hours of Sunday and found a 20-year-old man with face injuries.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 3.30am on Sunday police were called to report of an incident which had occurred at a licenced premise on Commercial Street, Halifax.

Police are appealing for witnesses

"Officers attended and found a 20-year-old male with injuries to his face.

"The male was taken to hospital for treatment.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact Calderdale CID on 101 quoting crime reference 13220246222."