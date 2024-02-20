Police investigate after man 'performed sex act on himself' on Calderdale canal tow path
A man is reported to have performed a sexual act on himself in view of two women on the path near the Lever Street car park in Todmorden.
Officers investigating the incident have arrested a 42-year-old man but are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.
Anyone who was in the area between noon and 1pm on Thursday, February 15 and saw what happened is being urged to contact police by calling 101, quoting crime reference number13240086164.
Officers can also be contacted by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.
Information can be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.