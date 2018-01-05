Police investigate gun incident in Halifax town centre

A section of the town centre was cordoned off after police officers responded to reports of a gun incident.

They were called to an area outside the Cat and Fiddle pub on Cheapside at just after 11am. There had been a sighting of a gun down a grate.

Police are in the process of reopening a busy Halifax town centre street after sightings of a firearm.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire police said: "Officers attended the scene and at around 1:30pm they were able to determine that the object was a toy plastic gun."