Police investigate sex attack on teenage girl in Sowerby Bridge last night

Officers were called shortly after 11.30pm to the junction of Cemetery Lane and Sowerby New Road.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time.

"The victim - a 15-year-old girl - is being supported by specially-trained officers.

Police at the scene of the attack

"Enquiries are ongoing by Calderdale Safeguarding Team."