Police investigate suspicions activity in Calderdale woodland

Police officers in Calderdale investigated an incident after suspicious activity was reported in Halifax woodland

Officers from the Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Teams were deployed to Boy Lane in Wheatley on June 5.

They found a group of youths in a vehicle, believed to have been abandoned in the area.

A police spokesperson said: "On arrival, the youths could not prove ownership of the vehicle, which was in a poor state of repair, nor did they have driving licences.

"Enquiries were undertaken to trace the owner but the person could not be identified.

"The vehicle was therefore seized."

