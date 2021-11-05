Police investigating after boy approached in Halifax

Police are appealing for witnesses to get in touch

Officers are looking into the exact circumstances of the incident on Grantham Road between 6.45pm and 7pm on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "It was alleged that the driver of the van looked to engage in conversation with the boy whilst the passenger approached him.

"The boy made off on foot and was unharmed during the incident, but is understandably shaken.

"Enquiries are ongoing to determine the nature of what took place.