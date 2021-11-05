Police investigating after boy approached in Halifax
Officers say they are investigating a "suspicious incident" which saw an 11-year-old boy approached by two men in a van in Boothtown.
Friday, 5th November 2021, 5:54 pm
Friday, 5th November 2021, 5:56 pm
Officers are looking into the exact circumstances of the incident on Grantham Road between 6.45pm and 7pm on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "It was alleged that the driver of the van looked to engage in conversation with the boy whilst the passenger approached him.
"The boy made off on foot and was unharmed during the incident, but is understandably shaken.
"Enquiries are ongoing to determine the nature of what took place.
"Anyone with information that may assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13210564392."