Police investigating assault, burglary and stalking release picture of Halifax man they want to speak to

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Callum Thompson, aged 33, is being searched for by officers investigating an assault and criminal damage in Halifax on November 24 last year, as well as a burglary which took place during the same month.

They would also like to talk to him in connection with an incident of malicious communications in January of this year and two incidents of stalking last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who thinks they have seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13230652651.