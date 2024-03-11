Police investigating assault, burglary and stalking release picture of Halifax man they want to speak to
Callum Thompson, aged 33, is being searched for by officers investigating an assault and criminal damage in Halifax on November 24 last year, as well as a burglary which took place during the same month.
They would also like to talk to him in connection with an incident of malicious communications in January of this year and two incidents of stalking last month.
Anyone who thinks they have seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13230652651.
Alternatively, information can be passed on via independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.