Police have attended an address at Croft Court and are still on the scene.

Enquires remain ongoing today by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police investigating the murder of the much-loved family man have made three arrests in connection his death.

Police tape

Two males aged 18 and 19 were arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday evening in connection with the murder of a 33-year-old Mr Seif on Springdale Avenue in Huddersfield.

A man, aged 22, was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the murder of Mr Seif.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the males remain in custody for questioning,

Enquiries into the murder of Mr Seif, who was described as a much loved family man, kind, generous and well liked by friends, remain ongoing by The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 33-year-old was stabbed in an incident in his home on Springdale Avenue at about 11pm on Saturday night (14 January).

He was taken to hospital but sadly passed away from his injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad