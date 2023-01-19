Police investigating murder of 33-year-old man attend address in Rastrick
West Yorkshire Police have been in Rastrick as part of their investigation into the murder of Khalfan Seif in Huddersfield.
Police have attended an address at Croft Court and are still on the scene.
Enquires remain ongoing today by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.
Police investigating the murder of the much-loved family man have made three arrests in connection his death.
Two males aged 18 and 19 were arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday evening in connection with the murder of a 33-year-old Mr Seif on Springdale Avenue in Huddersfield.
A man, aged 22, was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the murder of Mr Seif.
All the males remain in custody for questioning,
Enquiries into the murder of Mr Seif, who was described as a much loved family man, kind, generous and well liked by friends, remain ongoing by The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.
The 33-year-old was stabbed in an incident in his home on Springdale Avenue at about 11pm on Saturday night (14 January).
He was taken to hospital but sadly passed away from his injuries.
Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Mr Seif’s family have suffered a dreadful loss and are being supported by specially trained officers as we continue to investigate his murder.“Three arrests have now been made but we continue to appeal to anyone who was in the Thornton Lodge or Lockwood area on Saturday night and may have seen something suspicious to come forward.“Officers are also looking for any CCTV or dash cam people might have to help in the investigation.”Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 101 or via the Live Chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting crime reference 13230026309."Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."