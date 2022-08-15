Police investigating possible firearm incident in Halifax

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shortly after 6pm on Thursday, August 11, officers in a marked police car were parked up on Mile Cross Terrace, West End, when they heard a loud bang.

Initial enquiries suggested a male was present with a firearm, running up Hopwood Lane towards Warley Road.

A scene in currently in place awaiting a detailed search of the area and forensic examination.

Police

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Inspector Jarrod McSharry, of Calderdale District CID, said: “We are treating this incident seriously and are currently carrying out extensive enquiries to identify those involved.

“We have not recovered any physical evidence of a firearms discharge from the scene and no reports of anyone being injured as a result of this incident.

“There is a scene cordoned off in Hopwood Lane, which is likely to be in place for some time and we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, saw the male leaving the area, or anyone who has information that could assist the investigation.

“There will be an understandable level of concern in the community, and I would like to reassure people that we will continue to do everything we can to identity those involved. Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team are increasing their patrols in the areas to reassure the community.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calderdale District CID via the 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 13220441049.