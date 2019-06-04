Police investigation into lamb killing involving 'ice-pick type weapon'

Police officers are investigating an incident were a lamb is believed to have been killed with an ice-pick type weapon.

Neighbourhood policing teams said the animal was found near to a path on Hebden Bridge Road, in between Oxenhope and Hebden Bridge, at about 6.20am on May 29.

The alleged attack is believed to have took place sometime after 11pm on Tuesday.

Farm and livestock owners in the area are being warned to be vigilant.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Keighley NPT on 101, quoting crime reference 13190271736, or use westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.

