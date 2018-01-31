Police issue picture of murdered pensioner Amy Shepherd after Halifax man is arrested

West Yorkshire Police have issued this picture of pensioner Amy Shepherd after arresting a Halifax man on suspicion of murder.

The 69-year-old man was subsequently released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Amy Shepherd, 86, was found dead at her home at Folly Hall Gardens in Wibsey in August 1994.

A post mortem revealed that she had been strangled, stabbed and sexually assaulted. Police said there was no sign Ms Shepherd put up a struggle and suspect she may have known her killer or was tricked into inviting him into her flat.

She was stabbed with a six-inch kitchen knife, recovered from the scene, and strangled by a ligature. At the time of Ms Shepherd’s death detectives believed there were similarities between her killing and that of 51-year-old Wendy Speakes in Wakefield the previous March.

Less than a fortnight after Ms Shepherd was killed, 80-year-old Mary Kilbride, of Odsal in Bradford, was also found dead in a bedroom at her house, prompting fears of a serial killer.

Richard Whelan was jailed for life the following year for killing Mrs Kilbride, but was found not guilty of killing Ms Shepherd.