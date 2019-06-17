Police issue warning over number plate thefts in Calderdale

West Yorkshire Police have issued a warning over vehicle number plate thefts in Calderdale.

Since the start of June, police say registration plates have been removed from five vehicles in Calderdale - one in Brighouse, two in Halifax town centre, one in Northowram and one in Sowerby Bridge.

Police say number plates are stolen by people who don’t want to be found out when they commit certain crimes, including speeding, illegal parking, driving away from a petrol forecourt without paying, not paying for parking tickets or speeding fines and disguising a stolen vehicle.

To prevent the theft of registration plates, police recommend fitting anti-theft registration plate screws.