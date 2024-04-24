Dylan Husband from Halifax

Dylan Husband is being sought in connection with burglary and theft from vehicle offences.

The 22-year-old is from the Mixenden area.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13240207845.

