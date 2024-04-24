Police launch search to find wanted Halifax man Dylan Husband and ask for the public's help
Police are appealing for help to find a wanted Halifax man.
Dylan Husband is being sought in connection with burglary and theft from vehicle offences.
The 22-year-old is from the Mixenden area.
Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13240207845.
Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.