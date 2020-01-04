Police launch urgent appeal to find missing 13-year-old West Yorkshire girl

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a missing 13-year-old girl.

Aasiyah Begum Khaliq, 13, was last seen in the Trinity Street area of Huddersfield at 715am on Friday 3 January.

Aasiyah, from Huddersfield, is described as Asian, 5ft”3’ tall, of slim build and with black long straight hair.

She has brow eyes, dental braces and when last seen was wearing dark blue denim trousers, black shoes, a black Puma jumper and black fur lined jacket.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 1328 of Friday 3 January.