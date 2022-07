The body of a man was found in woodland near York at about 5.30am today (Tuesday).

Formal identity is yet to be completed but the family of Andrew Brook, from Shelf, have been informed.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

Police appealed for help finding Mr Brook, 52, last week.