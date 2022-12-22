Officers from the West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit made the arrests at junction 24 at Ainley Top after the accident on the westbound side of the motorway.

A spokesperson for the force said: “An 18-year-old male and a 15-year-old male were taken into custody after the vehicle was spotted traveling at excessive speeds on the motorway between Junction 31 and Junction 30.

"The vehicle was reported stolen overnight from the Humberside area.”

The crash happened this morning