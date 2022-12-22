Police: M62 crash update - two teens arrested after stolen car crashes and closes slip road near Calderdale
Police have arrested two teenage boys after a crash involving a stolen car which shut part of the M62 near Calderdale this morning (Thursday).
Officers from the West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit made the arrests at junction 24 at Ainley Top after the accident on the westbound side of the motorway.
A spokesperson for the force said: “An 18-year-old male and a 15-year-old male were taken into custody after the vehicle was spotted traveling at excessive speeds on the motorway between Junction 31 and Junction 30.
"The vehicle was reported stolen overnight from the Humberside area.”
Anyone with information that might help police with their investigations should call them on 101.