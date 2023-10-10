Police want to speak to this man about the robbery in Halifax

The robbery happened at Cha Cha Chai on Queens Road where the culprit produced a knife while demanding cash.

He left with money from the till and turned right onto Queens Road, heading towards Gibbet Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is described as white and was wearing grey shorts, a grey Adidas hoodie, black trainers and a surgical mask.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Queens Road area when the robbery happened between 10pm and 10.15pm on Tuesday, September 12.

They want to hear from people who saw anyone behaving suspiciously or who has any other information which might help with the investigation.

Police have also released this CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.