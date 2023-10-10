News you can trust since 1853
Police make CCTV appeal over knife-point robbery at Halifax cafe

Detectives are hunting a man who threatened Halifax cafe staff with a blade.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th Oct 2023, 16:10 BST
Police want to speak to this man about the robbery in Halifax

The robbery happened at Cha Cha Chai on Queens Road where the culprit produced a knife while demanding cash.

He left with money from the till and turned right onto Queens Road, heading towards Gibbet Street.

He is described as white and was wearing grey shorts, a grey Adidas hoodie, black trainers and a surgical mask.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Queens Road area when the robbery happened between 10pm and 10.15pm on Tuesday, September 12.

They want to hear from people who saw anyone behaving suspiciously or who has any other information which might help with the investigation.

Police have also released this CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calderdale CID by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230515578.