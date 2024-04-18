Police make rape arrest in Halifax after man found hidden in a wardrobe
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers were looking for the man suspected of rape and also wanted on recall to prison in the Park ward on Tuesday night.
When police searched a house, they found the man “wedged in a wardrobe”, said officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team.
Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police.
Officers can also be contacted by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
To pass information on anonymously, call the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.