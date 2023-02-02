Police were called to Lower Road in the village yesterday (Wednesday) at around 2.34pm by paramedics who were trying to help the trapped 70-year-old

Attempts were made to resuscitate him but he could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officer say they are investigating how the man became trapped under the grey Kia Sorento but say there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

Police are appealing for information

Anyone who has information that might help with their investigation is being asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team by calling 101, or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Anyone who gets in touch should quote the log reference 885 of February 1.