News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police: Man dies after getting trapped under car in Calderdale village

A man has died after getting stuck under a car in Barkisland.

By Sarah Fitton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 4:35pm

Police were called to Lower Road in the village yesterday (Wednesday) at around 2.34pm by paramedics who were trying to help the trapped 70-year-old

Attempts were made to resuscitate him but he could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officer say they are investigating how the man became trapped under the grey Kia Sorento but say there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

Police are appealing for information
Most Popular

Anyone who has information that might help with their investigation is being asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team by calling 101, or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Anyone who gets in touch should quote the log reference 885 of February 1.

Information can also be passed on by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via the charity’s website.

Read More
Yobs stop buses running update: Louts have been throwing stones at buses in Hali...