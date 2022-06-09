Police name man found dead in Sowerby Bridge canal

Dale Mawson, 48, who was from Sowerby Bridge was found dead in the water off Wharf Street on Tuesday morning.

Police are treating his death as "unexplained".

As reported by the Courier earlier this week, they were called at 9.21am on Tuesday to a report of a concern for safety and attended with paramedics and firefighters.

Emergency services at the scene on Tuesday

Detective Chief Inspector Sharron Kaye, of West Yorkshire Police's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation but, at this time, we are currently treating the death as unexplained.

“As part of our ongoing enquiries, we are keen to speak to anyone who has any information which could help us in establishing the circumstances of what has taken place.

“In particular, anyone who may have been in the area of Sowerby Bridge Canal Wharf between 1am and 9am on Tuesday, June 7.”

Anyone with information which might help with the ongoing investigation is asked to call the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via the 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101, quoting log 381 of June 7.

Police at the scene on Tuesday