Officers from Calder Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team visited Carr Green Lane last weekend – where the club’s ground is – and handed out 10 fines for “obstruction of the highway”.

They said they had received numerous complaints from residents about parking issues when football is on.

"Some of the drivers were not happy at receiving tickets for their inconsiderate parking,” said police.

"Inconsiderate parking is not only a nuisance but can create a danger to other road users and those with prams or in wheelchairs.

"We all want to park close to where we go but please be considerate of others when parking and remember those extra steps can help us all keep a little safer.”

Rastrick Junior Football Club (RJFC) said: “The club does everything in it's power to advise and guide both RJFC and visiting parents on parking.

"We cannot do any more.

"Whenever any of our volunteers approach culprits, they are subjected to verbal abuse and threatening behaviour.

"On average we receive a complaint every week which, together with the local councillor, we respond to, advising residents of the measures we take every week to try and stop this.

"Residents and the councillor then make complaints to the police which result in action like this which we fully support.

“Thank you to all of you who park legally and considerately not only to our neighbours, but also people walking to and from the ground.”