Police officer among 16 men charged in connection with historical child sexual exploitation in Halifax

Sixteen men including a police officer have been charged with a variety of offences following an investigation into non-recent child sexual exploitation in Halifax.

The allegations against the defendants are from 2006 to 2009 against three female victims, who were aged between 13 and 16 years old at the time of the alleged offences.

Arrests have been made in Halifax

The men will appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on January 6 2020.

The variety of offences include rape, supplying drugs, sexual assault, conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, making threats to kill and trafficking.

Those charged are:

Vaqaas Abbas, 30 of Halifax, charged with rape (x3) and supply of a class C drug (x3).

Nadeem Adalat, 34 of Halifax, charged with rape (x4) and supply of a class C drug (x4).

Sajid Adalat, 43 of Halifax, charged with rape.

Vaseem Adalat, 33 of Halifax, charged with rape (x2), trafficking, and supply of a class C drug.

Amjad Ditta aka Amjad Hussain, 35, a police constable based within West Yorkshire Police’s Protective Services Operations, charged with sexual touching.

Christopher Eastwood, 45 of Halifax, charged with rape (x2) and supply of a class C drug (x2).

Metab Islam, 46 of Halifax, charged with rape (x6), supply of a class C drug (x6), sexual assault (x2) and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Mohammed Rizwan Iqbal, 34 of Halifax, charged with rape.

Ishtiaq Latif, 32 of Halifax, charged with sexual activity with a child.

Asad Mahmood, 33 of Halifax, charged with rape (x2) and trafficking.

Arfan Mir, also known as Khalifa Mughal, 36 of Halifax, charged with rape (x6), supply of a class C drug (x3), supply of a class A drug and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Younis Mohammed aka Younis Khan, 34 of Halifax, charged with rape and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Nadeem Nassir, 39 of Halifax, charged with rape, supply of a class C drug and making threats to kill.

Shahzad Nawaz, 40 of Halifax, charged with rape, supply of a class C drug and making threats to kill.

Shazad Nazir, 44 of Halifax, charged with rape (x2) and supply of a class C drug (x2).

Sohail Zafar, 36 of Halifax, charged with rape and supplying a class C drug.

Amjad Ditta is suspended from duty. He was a serving police officer at the time of an alleged offence in 2009.

