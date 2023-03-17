News you can trust since 1853
Police officer charged with strangling someone and battery in Halifax

A police officer will appear in court charged with strangling someone in Halifax.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 17th Mar 2023, 17:14 GMT- 1 min read

PC James Morrow, from Greater Manchester Police, has been charged with two counts of battery and one count of strangulation.

The offences are alleged to have happened while he was off duty in Halifax last year.

The 29-year-old, who is an officer in the Rochdale district, was charged following an investigation by West Yorkshire Police.

He will be in court on Monday
He has been suspended from duty and will appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on Monday (March 20).

