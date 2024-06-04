Police officer in court: Calderdale police officer sentenced for publishing images in support of Hamas
PC Mohammed Adil, 26, appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court today where he was sentenced to an 18-month community order to include up to 35 days of rehabilitation activity requirement and 160 hours of unpaid work.
He had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of publishing an image in support of a proscribed organisation, specifically Hamas, contrary to section 13 of the Terrorism Act.
The investigation was carried out by Counter Terrorism Policing North East under the direction of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The charges relate to messages shared on WhatsApp in October and November 2023.
Detective Superintendent Tanya Wilkins, of West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate, said: “We understand that it will cause some concern within our communities that a police officer has admitted showing support for a terrorist organisation.
"It is unfortunate that the actions of one officer have the potential to cause significant damage to public trust.
"I hope that the swift action taken in this case helps reassure the public how seriously this has been treated by police and others in the criminal justice system.
“These messages actually came to light due to the integrity of two of PC Adil’s colleagues who came forward to report their concerns.
"This information was quickly acted upon and passed to Counter Terrorism Policing North East for investigation.
“PC Adil has been suspended from duty since the day of his arrest. Following the conclusion of this court case, we will now commence with misconduct proceedings.”