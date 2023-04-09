News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Police officer kicked out of Halifax's Acapulco nightclub 'then claimed bouncers had assaulted him' facing misconduct hearing

A police officer who was made to leave the Acapulco in Halifax and is accused of then claiming he had been attacked by door staff is facing a misconduct hearing.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th Apr 2023, 16:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 16:15 BST

PC Liam Simonet is accused of being “in drink” in the early hours of May 13 when he “became involved in an altercation with an unknown male” at the popular Halifax town centre nightclub.

It has been alleged that altercation resulted in him being ejected from the premises by the club’s door staff.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

PC Simonet is then accused of immediately making a 999 call to West Yorkshire Police and alleging that he had been assaulted by the door staff;

The hearing takes place next weekThe hearing takes place next week
The hearing takes place next week
Most Popular

The allegation continues: “At approximately 10.41 hours that same day and whilst still off duty, PC Simonet accessed the associated Storm log via his works device without a policing purpose, and endorsed the log stating that he would be dealing with the matter, there was no CCTV and for the log to be closed.

"CCTV did in fact exist at the premises and the incident had been captured.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The CCTV footage showed that he was involved in an altercation with the unknown male and door staff, but it portrayed a different version of events to that provided within the 999 call and in his update on the log.

" In particular, he appeared to be the aggressor and there was no evidence that he had been punched by door staff as alleged.”

PC Simonet is accused of breaching the police’s standards of professional behaviour regarding discreditable conduct, honesty and integrity, and confidentiality.

A gross misconduct hearing takes place between April 13 and 14.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
HERE