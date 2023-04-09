PC Liam Simonet is accused of being “in drink” in the early hours of May 13 when he “became involved in an altercation with an unknown male” at the popular Halifax town centre nightclub.

It has been alleged that altercation resulted in him being ejected from the premises by the club’s door staff.

PC Simonet is then accused of immediately making a 999 call to West Yorkshire Police and alleging that he had been assaulted by the door staff;

The hearing takes place next week

The allegation continues: “At approximately 10.41 hours that same day and whilst still off duty, PC Simonet accessed the associated Storm log via his works device without a policing purpose, and endorsed the log stating that he would be dealing with the matter, there was no CCTV and for the log to be closed.

"CCTV did in fact exist at the premises and the incident had been captured.

"The CCTV footage showed that he was involved in an altercation with the unknown male and door staff, but it portrayed a different version of events to that provided within the 999 call and in his update on the log.

" In particular, he appeared to be the aggressor and there was no evidence that he had been punched by door staff as alleged.”

PC Simonet is accused of breaching the police’s standards of professional behaviour regarding discreditable conduct, honesty and integrity, and confidentiality.

A gross misconduct hearing takes place between April 13 and 14.

