Police officer suffers these injuries as man bites him during arrest

A Calderdale police officer has thanked the community for their support after he was bitten by a man with hepatitis C during an arrest.

PC Morgan Taylor posted the picture of his injuries on Twitter after an arrest on Monday night.

Despite the injuries being minor PC Taylor is now on antibiotics and will have to undergo a course of hepatitis shots over the next three months

He also thanked the community for their messages of support.

On Twitter he said: "I’d just like to say thanks to everyone for the numerous messages of support and reassurance following being bitten last night. It really does mean a lot.

"On a positive note, when I was using a justifiable and necessary amount of force against the man biting me, there were quite a few people stood watching.

"No one shouted ‘police brutality’, no one filmed it on their phone. No, they ran over to help and offer support #community."

The incident highlights the importance of the protect the protectors bill which Halifax MP Holly Lynch has campaigned strongly for.

MPs back law to protect blue-light staff from abuse

Tougher penalties for people who attack emergency workers moved a step closer after MPs unanimously backed measures to “protect the protectors” in April.

Labour former Minister Chris Bryant’s proposed legislation aims to tackle a rise in attacks on blue-light staff, which includes an alarming increase in reported sexual assaults on ambulance workers.

The Bill, passed at its third reading, creates a new offence for assaulting an emergency worker which carries a maximum penalty of 12 months in jail.

MP took action after seeing life on the front line for the emergency services

Ms Lynch said afterwards: “I’m delighted that the bill passed its final reading and should become law by the end of the year.

"Our emergency-service workers are there to save lives and deserve the best protections possible. MPs have sent a message loud and clear to the people who would assault these staff, that this will absolutely not be tolerated.”

Mark Burns-Williamson, West Yorkshire’s police and crime commissioner, also welcomed the passing of the Bill. He said: “Our emergency-service staff work tirelessly and selflessly to keep us safe and it is crucially important that we do all we can to support them back.

“It’s also reassuring to see that sexual assaults have now been added to the list of assaults in the Bill. I previously wrote to West Yorkshire MPs and the Home Secretary to ask that they show their full support for the Bill and the inclusion of sexual assaults.”

