Police officers 'extremely concerned' as they step up search for missing man who could be in Halifax

Officers at West Yorkshire Police are extremely concerned for a missing man who could be in Halifax.

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 57-year-old Baildon Charles Britton

Police are trying to find this missing man

The last confirmed sighting was at the Travelodge hotel on Bradford Road, Keighley, at around 3.15am this morning (Tuesday, 5 November).

He is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build, with short, brown/grey hair.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "The force is seeking help from the public in relation to the missing male whom there are extreme concerns for.

"Charles, also known as Charlie, was last seen in in the Keighley area on November 5 but is known to frequent the Baildon and Halifax areas."

Anyone who believes they have seen Mr Britton or with information about his movements or current whereabouts is asked to contact the police by visiting www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat. Information can also be given over the phone on 101, quoting log 109 of 05/11.

