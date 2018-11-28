Police officers honoured for talking down people from M62 motorway bridge

Police officers who managed to talk down people from a bridge over the M62 have been honoured at an awards ceremony.

PC Jack Knight and PS Vanessa Briggs successfully talked down a female contemplating suicide on the Rainbow Bridge over the M62 motorway.

The pair acted professionally and kept their nerve when she climbed over the bridge railings.

The officers gained her trust and eventually she agreed to return to the inside of the barriers.

PC Andrew Walden was also praised as built up the trust with a suicidal man who was making threats to jump off a motorway bridge,

The officer's calm and composed nature prevented the man from jumping possibly killing him and endangering the lives of several motorway users.

Many officers and members of the public who confronted suspects with knives, safeguarded very vulnerable children and saved a man from a freezing temperatures were among those honoured in a special ceremony in Huddersfield.

Detectives, police officers, police staff and members of the public have been recognised for their dedication to duty and commitment to going above and beyond in the 2018 Kirklees District Awards which were held at University of Huddersfield.

Among those honoured this year were officers who led criminal investigations into a series of violent robberies in Kirklees, staff who helped put together the most complex CSE investigation in Kirklees which led to perpetrators being jailed for over 250 years, officers who helped save the lives of some of the most vulnerable people by building trust from a man and a woman who were stood on a motorway bridge and the innovative ways technology has been used to solve crime and make Kirklees a safer place.

Kirklees District Commander Chief Superintendent Julie Sykes, said: “This awards ceremony is an opportunity for us to celebrate the commitment and bravery of those who work tirelessly to keep Kirklees safe. A lot of our police officers are faced with extremely dangerous situations on a daily basis and in doing so protecting the public and the most vulnerable from serious harm.

“I am completely blown away with the outstanding achievements and dedication to serving and protecting public we have seen tonight, not only from police officer and staff, but members of the public who have selflessly come to the aid of those who need it most.”