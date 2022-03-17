Police officers hunting wanted man in connection with burglary

Shekem Gad, 22, is known to the Queensbury area but it’s thought he could now be in Luton in Bedfordshire. Bedfordshire Police

Gad is being sought for the offence which took place on Highgate Road, Bradford on February 27.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Despite extensive enquiries, officers have been unable to locate him and are appealing to the public to assist.

Shekem Gad, 22

"The public are asked to report any information or sightings relating to him to their local police force by calling 101, or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting crime reference 13220108862