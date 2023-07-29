Police on Elland Road: Police dogs called out and parts of Calderdale road sealed off after incident earlier today
Several vehicles and the road leading to Grove Cottages, off Elland Road near Brighouse, have been taped off by police, as well as a gate and section of footpath on the opposite side of the road.
A police dog team vehicle along with three police cars were parked in the two car parks that are next to and opposite Casa Brighouse.
The incident is understood to have happened earlier this afternoon and the cordon was still in place at 7.40pm.
