Police on Elland Road: Police dogs called out and parts of Calderdale road sealed off after incident earlier today

The police dog team have been spotted and a cordon is in place after an incident in Calderdale earlier today (Saturday).
By Sarah Fitton
Published 29th Jul 2023, 20:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 20:38 BST

Several vehicles and the road leading to Grove Cottages, off Elland Road near Brighouse, have been taped off by police, as well as a gate and section of footpath on the opposite side of the road.

A police dog team vehicle along with three police cars were parked in the two car parks that are next to and opposite Casa Brighouse.

The incident is understood to have happened earlier this afternoon and the cordon was still in place at 7.40pm.

Two sections either side of Elland Road near Brighouse have been taped off by policeTwo sections either side of Elland Road near Brighouse have been taped off by police
We will update this story with more information when we have it.

Anyone with information that might help with the police’s investigation should call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.