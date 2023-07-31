News you can trust since 1853
Police on Elland Road: Two arrested and man taken to hospital after police dogs called out to brawl at Calderdale restaurant and venue Casa Brighouse

Police who were called out to Elland Road in Brighouse on Saturday were responding to a report of several men fighting.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 31st Jul 2023, 13:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 13:57 BST

Officers were deployed shortly after 5pm after the brawl broke out at restaurant and venue Casa Brighouse, said a spokesperson for the force.

A man was found with head injuries and he was taken to hospital with what police are describing as “serious but not life-threatening” injuries.

Two men - aged 21 and 31 – were arrested on suspicion of affray and have since been bailed pending further enquiries.

One of the cordons in place on SaturdayOne of the cordons in place on Saturday
Two police cordons were put in place for several hours on Saturday, one at the road leading to Grove Cottages, off Elland Road, and the other over a gate and section of footpath on the opposite side of the road.

A police dog team vehicle and three police cars were seen parked at the venue, where a terrace party was being held on Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information that might help police should call 101.