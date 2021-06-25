Police operation tackling Calderdale's dangerous and irresponsible to be extended

Between August 2020 and March 2021, Operation Hawmill saw 615 road safety outcomes which resulted in 266 fixed penalty tickets issued for the fatal four offences as well as 20 arrests for drink/drug driving, 48 illegal vehicle offences and the disruption of organised crime groups.

The fatal four offences include speeding, drug/drink driving, use of a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt.

Operation Hawmill is funded by the Calderdale Community Safety Partnership and officers will be targeting road safety, alongside colleagues from the Fire Service, Calderdale Council and Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Operation Hawmill will continue in Calderdale

As part of the operation, additional resources are deployed on the roads of Calderdale into areas that have been highlighted as a concern in the community.

Last month alone, five people were arrested for drug/drink driving, 13 vehicles seized, 20 people caught speeding, 22 people dealt with for not wearing a seatbelt and seven people caught using a mobile phone whilst driving.

There were also three section 59 warnings given for manner of driving and eight tickets issued for other vehicle related offences.

The additional work undertaken by Operation Hawmill supports the daily work of Neighbourhood Policing Teams, Road Policing, and patrol teams.

Co-Chair of the Road Safety Delivery Group, Inspector Ben Doughty, said: “I am really pleased that we have been able to continue the great partnership working with Operation Hawmill, to tackle road safety in Calderdale.

“Road safety is vitally important to the residents of Calderdale and we listen to community concerns.

“The extension to Operation Hawmill into 2022 allows a continued focus on the fatal 4 offences but also to address wider community concerns in regard to anti-social use of motor vehicles and organised crime groups.

“Over the years we have seen an increase in the awareness of Operation Hawmill, and an increased awareness of the risks associated with bad driving, however motorists still put themselves, other road users and pedestrians at risk through dangerous driving.